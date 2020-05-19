Envoy: No one in Palestine accepts 'Deal of Century'

Speaking in a joint video conference with Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali, Hafiz Nofal appreciated Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran for naming International Quds Day.

Holy Quds belongs to Palestinians but Israel tries to take advantage of the situation caused by coronavirus outbreak to achieve its sinister goals and to choose the city as its capital.

Israel's provocative measures are still underway to evacuate Holy Quds from Arab people, he said, urging Iran to help Palestinians to defend Palestine.

Trump says "Beit-ul Moghadas" is the capital of Israel but his claim is in contrast with international regulations.

The new Israeli government has called for occupying the West Bank and if its plans come true, 5,000 square km of the Palestinian territories will be occupied.

He stressed confrontation against Israelis' efforts, saying Palestinian lands have not been fairly distributed.

Hafiz Nofal went on to say that Imam Khomeini's intuitive to hold Quds Day was supported by Yasser Arafat, Former Chairman of the Palestine Liberation Organization.

