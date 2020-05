Hesameddin Ashena made the remarks in a ceremony to inaugurate the 30-year-old archive (1991-2020) of IRNA for those who are interested in authentic news.

He said that IRNA is still hosting the best, most professional, and most hardworking journalists of Iran.

Ashena said IRNA has always given news and bulletins to the officials.

He said that he had heard from three presidents that the highest quality news is produced in IRNA.

