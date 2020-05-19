UK analyst: Honest person not to support Israel's acts

Speaking to IRNA, Rodney Shakespeare said this is the last episode of aggression and annexing the remaining Palestinian territories by the Zionists who intend to violate international law under the support of the United States.

He criticized breach of international regulations by the Zionist regime of Israel and stressed the importance of supporting the boycott movement, not investing and sanctioning Israel, especially by the European states.

The Zionist regime of Israel has announced that it has plans to annex more parts of the West Bank, starting on July 1.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that Iran condemns the Zionists' recent moves of making new settlements and annexation parts of West Bank to the lands occupied in 1948.

He called on the United Nations and other international organizations to counter these moves as defined in their duties and responsibilities.

Mousavi added that the occupying regime of the Holy Quds is exploiting the conditions created due to the coronavirus outbreak; the people of Palestine are fighting the coronavirus and other viruses such as occupation, siege, and sanctions.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Shakespeare termed Nakba Day as the day of shame for those who killed 700,000 Palestinians and made them homeless.

While millions of their children are in dire condition in refugees camp, Zionists are celebrating such a day.

Referring to speech of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in the World Quds Day, British analyst said unlike corrupted, medieval, brutal and arrogant regimes in West Asia, Iran is the symbol of international unity.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution is to make a speech on May 22, the Quds International Day.

Ayatollah Khamenei will speak to the Islamic World at 12:00 noon.

The speech will be covered live by TV and radio.

