Iraqi ex-minister says social media to turn into scene of Quds Day rallies

Al-Bayani, also a political activist, made the remarks during an exclusive interview with IRNA correspondent in Baghdad.

On this occasion, he called for large-scale protests and demonstrations on social media against the Zionist regime.

He called on all the peace-loving people of the world not to keep silent against the brutalities of the occupying regime of Tel Aviv.

Al-Bayani invited people to launch protest campaigns in social media and hold limited gatherings on Quds Day to “rattle the world under the feet of anyone who is seeking to relocate the Zionist capital into Beit ul-Moqaddas”.

9341**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish