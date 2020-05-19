Effort to free Holy Quds, a religious duty

If all in the world abandon such duty, the Islamic Republic will not leave it, Ayatollah Ali Reza A'rafi said through a speech to the first day of the Holy Quds international congress which started work online on Monday.

During his remarks, A'rafi called on all brothers in the World of Islam to avoid joining hand with Israel or normalizing relations with that regime.

The World of Islam should also avoid reaching any agreement with Israel on the pretext of sharing health experiences [as the world today is suffering from coronavirus pandemic which has killed over 320,000], A'rafi added.

Islamic Republic is at the peak of the World of Islam and Resistance movement against the US imperialism and Zionism, he said, adding that the Islamic Republic of Iran stresses support for Resistance, the support which will continue till the end when the Islamic lands and the Holy Quds are freed.

The two-day International Quds Day congress is underway online with the participation of 18 world countries.

Top Bahraini Shiite cleric Sheikh Isa Qassim and several other personalities from World of Islam, Hamas, and Hezbollah are to address the congress.

