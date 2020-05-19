Iranian inventors make smart translucent façade

Sirous Paledi, Salman Ghazanfari, and Mousa Jabbari, all from Tabriz, have patented their invention in 148 countries through the World Intellectual Property Organization.

Paledi told IRNA that the rays pass through the translucent layer and are absorbed by the collector board. The collector is transferred to the liquid to heat it up. The liquid moves around the façade and then to the containers.

He said that with the help of a circulation pump, the container keeps the temperature of the liquid below 50° and then sends it to the consumption units either inside or outside the building.

He added that optimal use of the façade, use of solar energy, reduction of fossil fuel pollution, preserving the façade, beautifying the façade, reducing the weight of the façade and costs, reducing energy costs, and self-sufficiency of the building in cooling and heating are among the advantages of the new invention.

