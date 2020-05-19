Contest to be held on writing letter to Palestinian children in Iran

He said that promoting the literature of Qeshmi children and adolescents are another goal of the contest.

"Quds Day" is a gift from Imam Khomeini to all Muslims of the world that must be protected, he further noted.

He said that due to the outbreak of the coronavirus and its problems, holding the contest, the children and the youth will help increase their level of vitality and motivation in the field.

Quds is city embracing one of the holiest Muslim monument – al-Aqsa Mosque – as the first Qibla of Muslims and the place wherefrom the Holy Prophet began his spiritual journey, Mi'raj. The people of Palestine, under siege by the Zionists, are looking forward to the help of world Muslims to reclaim Quds. The Last Friday of Ramadan month has been name the Quds Day by Imam Khomeini, the founder of Islamic Revolution in Iran, to mark the awakening of Muslim world to free Palestine and Quds, in particular.

