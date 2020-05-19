Iran’s renewable energy capacity increases four-fold in five years, official says

Haeri made the remarks during a ceremony on Tuesday in which the new head of Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization was introduced.

He said that Iran’s installed capacity of renewable energies used to be 200MW in March 2015 which grew to 800MW in March 2020.

Underlining the significance of the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization, Haeri said that power generation from renewable energy sources complements energy efficiency.

