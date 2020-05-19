Iran ready to help inter-Afghan political talks

The agreement between Ghani and his rival Abdullah, through which they shared power, was reached on Sunday. It put an end to the months-long stalemate that plunged the country into a political crisis and also had some immediate consequence including the following:

First, the legality of the 2019 presidential elections was confirmed. It is noteworthy that the elections commission of Afghanistan had announced Ghani as the victor of the polls, but Abdullah said that the verdict was not impartial;

Secondly, two presidents had taken oath, which brought about a crisis. It resolved in the recent agreement;

Third, and the most important, instability was replaced with hope for development and cooperation through talks with the purpose of peace and security.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Former President of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai, chairman of the Afghan High Peace Council Karim Khalili, Afghan Politician Abdul Rasul Sayyaf, and Former Vice President of Afghanistan Yunus Qanuni.

Based on the agreement, Abdullah will chair High Council of National Reconciliation and will have the share to introduce 50 percent of the cabinet members.

Accordingly, provincial governors will be appointed based on a rule agreed upon by both sides.

Their appointments and removals should also be made based on justifiable reasons.

Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif was the first foreign official to express Iran’ support the important political talks.

In this regard, Abdullah wrote in a Twitter message, “I appreciate a call by I.R. of Iran's FM Zarif who expressed support for the political accord signed today, as well as for a ceasefire and regional consensus.”

“I assured him that peace is a priority and urged more bilateral cooperation leading to a durable peace and a stable region.”

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi wrote in a tweet that Iran is ready to help political talks in Afghanistan.

