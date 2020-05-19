Eight states demand Iran's coronavirus test kits

Upon arrival in this southern Iranian city, Sattari told reporters that Iranian knowledge-based companies have started mass production of coronavirus test kits so far.

Today, Iran has the capacity of producing one million of serology kits a day and 1.5 million of PCR test kits in a month, Sattari said, adding that some of those products are delivered to Ministry of Health and Medical Education and the rest are exported.

Few days ago, Chief Executive of the Equipment and Medical Device Directorate Hossein Safavi announced that Iran has exported two cargoes of serology test kits to Germany and Turkey over the past two weeks.

Sattari appreciated national knowledge-based companies for their achievements as those successes led to not importing any equipment to the country despite the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and the country's needs to medical supplies.

Iran is following up implementation of proper projects on vaccine production, Sattari concluded.

Sattari is on a visit to Bushehr to open first phase of Persian Gulf Science and Technology Park development project.



