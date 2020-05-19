Iranian researchers receive Turkey's TÜBİTAK grant

According to its website, TÜBİTAK's aim is to develop Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) policies, to help create the necessary infrastructure and the means for implementation of these policies, to fund R&D, to perform R&D, to coordinate Turkey’s international STI relations and to lead the way for fostering a culture of science and technology in society.

According to call for joint research between Iran and Turkey which resulted in receiving the grant, TÜBİTAK has been granted to Saeedeh Sar Abadani Tafreshi, Mohammad Reza Khodabakhsh, Davoud Haghshenas, and Hessam Makki.

The suggested plans were judged by faculty members and researchers inside Iran and two referees were selected for each plan.

In Turkey, TÜBİTAK chose three referees for each plan.

9376**2050

