Iraqi lawmaker says issue of Palestine not forgettable

Although the May 22 World Quds Day will not be held this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, there are different ways to condemn the crimes being committed by the Zionist regime of Israel, Hussein Arab told IRNA in an interview.

World Quds Day ceremony falling on May 22 this year is the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan to show support for the Palestinian people and their resistance against the Zionist regime of Israel.

Being active in cyberspace will be a good alternative to Quds Day rallies which have been called off due to the deadly coronavirus that has killed over 320,000 worldwide, Arab said.

He went on to say that the world should know that Muslims will not forget the issue of Palestine and the pains of the Palestinian people.

Palestine is the major question in the World of Islam, the Iraqi official stressed.

As he said, the World Quds Day will carry a message of unity among Muslims.

In a related development, Head of the London-based Islamic Human Rights Commission (IHRC) Massoud Shajareh said two days ago that although World Quds Day rallies have been called off due to the coronavirus pandemic, a new campaign has been launched to wave the flag of Palestine from the mosques, Islamic centers, houses, and cars and let the photos be put on the internet to renew allegiance with Imam Khomeini movement and show hatred towards the crimes of the Zionist regime.

Each year, Islamic countries stage rallies on Wold Quds Day named by the father of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Imam Khomeini, in Iran to express support for the Palestinian people.

