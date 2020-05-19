Official says Iran can share its achievements in fight against COVID-19 with Islamic countries

STEP is a platform, organized by Mustafa science and technology foundation, to expand the scientific network amongst the STI actors of the Islamic world in form of holding international events and laying the groundwork for enhancing scientific synergy and cooperation.

Jafari said that Iranian research centers such as Royan has done a great job in the combat against COVID-19.

He said that Iran can also make use of the experiences and achievements of other Islamic countries in the battle against the new pandemic.

Despite all the propaganda, Muslim scientists have made good progress in the response to the new disease as a Muslim scientist is now among the five world candidates doing a great job for making vaccine for the coronavirus disease, Jafari said.

He said that Mustafa science and technology foundation makes every effort to encourage Muslim scientists to share experiences and make use of their capacities.

