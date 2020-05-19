Razavi Khorasan donates anti-COVID19 shipment to Kyrgyzstan

Speaking to IRNA, Ali Rasoulian said the items include 58 boxes of drugs, 220 boxes of health items like N95 masks, three-layer mask, isolation gown, shield, gloves, and 79 boxes of hand rub.

He added that the Kyrgyz transportation minister and deputy minister of health received the consignment.

Iran had earlier sent an anti-coronavirus consignment worth over 10 billion rials to Tajikistan.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has affected millions of people across the world.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, ranging from closing down schools and universities to cancellation of cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

