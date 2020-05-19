Iran's support provided bright future for resistance front, Jihad Movement’s Sec-Gen says

Iran has always supported the resistance in all areas; he said, adding that the resistance project is being pursued in the region.

He pointed to the martyrdom of anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, and said, "We lost a Commander who had played a leading role in supporting the resistance movement."

Late Imam Khomeini made Palestine an Islamic, as well as a global issue, he further noted.

Commenting on Nakba Day as the day when parts of Palestine were occupied by the Zionists, he underlined that as long as the Palestinians are outside their borders, the issue will continue.

The fact is that the Israeli plan is eyeing all of Palestine, and the annexation of the West Bank was has taken place, he said, adding, "The area has been occupied by [Zionists] since 1967."

"We need the Arab states to take initiatives that reflect their level of support for the Palestinians," he added.

Calling for resistance as the only option for the Palestinian people, he underscored that no other choice is left and the people must continue to resist until the objectives are achieved.

