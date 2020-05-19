Iran's wheat output to exceed 14m tons

Speaking to IRNA, Esfandiaripour said wheat harvesting has started in nine hot and dry provinces in southern Iran.

He referred to the supply of seeds, pesticides, expert advice, and technical monitoring, and in particular the control of pests as supports provided in line with creating a leap in wheat production this year.

Ardebil with 4.5 million tons of production of agricultural items has a 4 percent share of agricultural production of the country.

The Agricultural Jihad Ministry has put on its agenda supporting production and introducing new items by the private sector, he said, adding that 21 new kinds of wheat over the last few years.

