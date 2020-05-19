Iranian, Yemeni officials review political regional developments

The conversation was held between Iran's Senior Assistant to Foreign Minister in Special Political Affairs Ali-Asghar Khaji and spokesman for Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement and the chief negotiator of the National Salvation Government Mohammed Abdul-Salam.

During the talks, the two sides criticized continuation of presence of the foreign forces in Yemen and unjust blockade imposed on that country.

Further, the two discussed the coronavirus pandemic and stressed the need to help send humanitarian aid to Yemen and provide the Yemeni people with medicine as soon as possible.

United Nations has already warned of the humanitarian crisis in Yemen due to COVID-19.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has affected near 4,890,000 people across the world and killed over 320,000 people.

