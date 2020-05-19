Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 19

** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani urges resumption of cross-border trade with Iraq

President Hassan Rouhani on Monday called for the resumption of cross-border trade exchanges with Iraq while observing the health regulations following a hiatus in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

- Iran marches forward in curbing coronavirus: Gov’t spokesman

Government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Monday said Iran has passed the management and control phase of the novel coronavirus and is now in the phase of curbing the spread of COVID-19.

- Iran warns US against disrupting fuel shipments to Venezuela

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif warned the United States against deploying its navy in the Caribbean to disrupt Iranian fuel shipments to Venezuela.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Iran warns U.S. against threatening oil tankers

Iran complained to the United Nations and summoned the Swiss ambassador in Tehran, who represents U.S. interests in the Islamic Republic, to warn Washington of the consequences of any measure which it may take against an Iranian fuel shipment to Venezuela.

- Saudi debts increased 1500% during Salman’s rule

Saudi’s national debt has increased 1500% since King Salman came to power in 2015 according to data released by the World Bank.

- Kolakovic satisfied with his performance in Iran

Igor Kolakovic is satisfied with what he has earned in Iran national volleyball team in a three-year period.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iran to publish journal on Commander Qassem Soleimani on Quds Day

Iran plans to publish a special journal on Martyr Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, which will be released in Tehran on International Quds Day.

- Iran Professional League to resume on June 11

The Iran Professional League will resume on June 11, the Iran Football League Organization announced on Sunday.

- U.S. will definitely be expelled from Syria, Iraq

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday that the United States’ forces will definitely be expelled from Syria and Iraq because of their criminal actions and warmongering.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Tehran stocks bounce back

Tehran Stocks rebounded on Monday as investors found share prices -- depressed during a four-day bearish trend -- attractive enough to place orders.

- 18,000 employers apply for virus bailout assistance

Since last Wednesday, nearly 18,000 employers and economic operators have registered at the Ministry of Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare’s Kara.mcls.gov.ir for coronavirus bailout assistance envisioned for distressed businesses.

- Chabahar Port activity gains momentum

For the first time, all five berths of Chabahar’s Shahid Beheshti Port have been serving eight vessels simultaneously since last week, Hossein Ebrahimi, an official with Sistan-Baluchestan Ports and Maritime Organization, said on Sunday.

