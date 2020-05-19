Minister of culture says coronavirus still major issue of Iran, world

He wrote in a tweet that the danger is still lurking, let's be together.

Seemingly, some imagine that coronavirus has come to an end and they have initiated national and internal disputes, he said.

Relative successes in fighting coronavirus are outcome of consensus and convergence of the sovereignty and the people.

Salehi made the remarks in reference to anti-Government overture by the newly-elected MPs under the auspices of the Guardian Council.

Salehi cautioned the anti-Government camp against disproportionate propaganda against management of the state, saying that radical measures against the Government will be detrimental to the entire governing system at the current critical period.

8072**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish