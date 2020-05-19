US, Zionists turn to Iranophobia to carry out Deal of Century, Iran's envoy says

Addressing a videoconference marking World Quds Day on Monday, he added that all Muslims around the world are waiting for the statements of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution to receive the roadmap for the liberation of Al-Quds.

"We will definitely not see gatherings on World Quds Day due to the spread of coronavirus, but special programs have been prepared in cyberspace to mark the event," he said.

Noting that the Palestinian people have been living under occupation for years, he said that the US has put forward the so-called deal of the century to support Israelis.

Deal of century aims to sell the Palestinian land, Jalali said, noting that it is doomed to failure.

"Iran has never sought expansionism in its foreign policy and it wants to have good relations with all countries. It has never started a war in contemporary times," Jalali said.

The late founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini proposed holding a referendum in the occupied territories involving all the inhabitants of this land, he said, noting that if this democracy were to take place, the government established in the occupied territories could be the most democratic government.

Noting that the US still continues its illegal and immoral sanctions, he said that the US government allocated $2,000 billion to deal with the consequences of coronavirus, but opposed Iran's request to the International Monetary Fund for a $5 billion loan.

Jalai also appreciated Russia for its aid supplies to Iran when the virus hit the country.

