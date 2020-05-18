Defense minister vows resolute response to any aggressor

He made the remarks in a joint meeting between the ministry, Iran's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission attended by deputies of the minister and members of the commission.

Appreciating the parliament for its extensive support for development of the country's defense power, Brigadier Generl Hatami said that the parliament's support for the defense sector helped Defense Ministry achieve most of its objectives, which were formulated in the four-year plan.

Referring to defense progresses in the fields of ground, air, naval, electronic, and aerospace war, and in particular the missile achievements, he said that the ministry experienced highest growth in the first two years of the government's tenure.

The minister slammed the US criminal move to assassinate Lieutenant General Soleimani, former anti-terror commander of IRGC Quds Force, saying that after this disgraceful and inhumane act, the Armed Forces of Islamic Iran, in a strategic and authoritative decision that was unprecedented since World War II, collapsed US hollow hegemony by targeting the US military and strategic base, Ain al-Assad, in Iraq.

