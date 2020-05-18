May 18, 2020, 5:22 PM
Iran's legendary wrestler's will to be unveiled

Tehran, May 18, IRNA – On the occasion of the anniversary of the National Sports, Olympic and Paralympic Museum establishment, the historic will of the Iranian legendary wrestler Gholamreza Takhti together with statue of some champions and veterans will be unveiled.

National Sports, Olympic and Paralympic Museum was opened in the presence of First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri, Iranian lawmakers and sports officials last year.

The statue of Taghi Asgari, father of diving in Iran, Mohammad Nasiri holder of three Olympic medals and Mohammad Zehtab, weightlifting veteran will also be unveiled.

Gholamreza Takhti (1930-1968) won 1 gold and 2 silver medals at the Olympic Games as well as 2 gold and 2 silver medals at the World Championships, the official website of the United World Wrestling reports.

Owing to his good sportsmanship, he has been considered as one of the most beloved athletes of Iran and dubbed ‘Jahan Pahlavan’ which means ‘world champion' in Persian language.

