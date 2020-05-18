Coronavirus and gradual death of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli detention camps

This occupation has continued for the past 72 years, despite widespread protests and condemnation from various countries and freedom-seekers around the world, and the Zionist occupiers feel no shame in committing all kinds of crimes against the people of this land in the light of all-out support from the West.

The latest report by a local organization in charge of Palestinian prisoners which was released on April 17, the Palestinian Prisoner’s day, said that some 6,500 Palestinians are now being imprisoned by the Zionist occupiers, 57 of which are women, and 300 others are children. The report added that more than 500 of the prisoners are being held without trial with 13 prisoners being Palestinian members of parliament.

Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian Michael Lynk and UN Special Rapporteur on Extrajudicial, Summary or Arbitrary Executions Agnes Callamard in a recent report condemned double standard policies taken by the Zionist regime which has freed hundreds of Israeli prisoners within the framework of their response to the spread of the coronavirus disease while Palestinian prisoners have been exempted from this decision.

The permanent secretariat of the International Conference in Support of the Palestinian Intifada says that some one million Palestinian people have been detained since 1967.

Based on a report by Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO), the Israeli prisons are among the most packed prisons in the world which lack the necessary health supplies to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Prisoners Affairs official Abdel Nasser Farwaneh says that considering the spread of coronavirus disease and the Zionist regime’s discrimination in dealing with Israeli and Palestinian prisoners, it seems that Palestinian prisoners are at the risk of getting infected with the disease.

Written By Davood Poursehat

Translated by Ahmad Mohammadi

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish