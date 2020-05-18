COVID19, pave way for virtual museum tours

International Museum Day is an international day held annually on or around 18 May, coordinated by the International Council of Museums (ICOM).

According to ICOM's official website, "With the theme Museums for Equality: Diversity and Inclusion, International Museum Day 2020 aims to become a rallying point for both museums and civil society in general, because this day is not only about museums: it is a celebration of every single person who makes them the places of wonder that they are."

Holding Museum Day 2020 is aimed at promoting people awareness on the fact that Museums are important tools for cultural exchanges, enriching cultures and developing cooperation and peace among people.

Thanks to the outbreak of coronavirus, this year 18 top museums in the world were closed and Iranian museums were also no exception.

Speaking to IRNA, Managing Director of Museums in the Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Ministry Mohammad Reza Kargar said museums have always been one of the most important pillars of sustainable development and the outbreak of coronavirus has now had influence on museums, cultural centers like theaters, libraries and concerts.

Accordingly, Niavaran Complex has created a virtual tour on its website to encourage the people to stay at home while fighting with coronavirus outbreak.

The content consists of pictures and one-minute videos that introduces the museum. The content also encloses a selection of the galleries put up in the past few years at www.niavaranmu.ir.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has affected millions of people across the world.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, ranging from closing down schools and universities to cancellation of cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

