Rouhani: Iran's principled policy is to reinforce all-out ties with Iraq

Rouhani expressed congratulations in advance over the arrival of Eid al-Fitr and said that he was pleased with success of political process in Iraq and the unity formed among all Iraqi groups and tribes and formation of new Iraqi cabinet.

Political instability is of importance for the region and the current process will pave the way for revival of Iraq's significant role in the region, he added.

Referring to regional countries' problems namely with regard to fall of oil price, coronavirus pandemic, security issues and US intervention in internal affairs of others, Rouhani suggested developing all-out relations among governments and nations as a solution to pass these difficulties.

Iran will stand with Iraqi government and people and calls for preserving sovereignty of Iraq and stopping intervention of foreign powers in the fate of Iraq.

He underlined the importance of developing economic cooperation between Iran and Iraq, saying efforts should be made for normalizing trade interactions at all common borders by observing health instructions.

Meanwhile, Salih congratulated Rouhani on the upcoming Eid al-Fitr.

He also stressed the importance of officials' all-out efforts in line with promoting cooperation.

He highlighted political ties between Iran and Iraq, saying stability and security of Iraq need maintaining cooperation among neighboring states especially the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Elaborating on the political efforts made in line with solidarity of Iraqi groups, parties and tribes to choose the Iraqi prime minister, Salih said materializing sovereignty of Iraq is an undeniable necessity which should be recognized and the foreign powers should not intervene in the future of the country.

He went on to say that the Middle East can't stand foreigners' intervention and it must be ended very fast.

