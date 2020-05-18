Official: Some 69 more Iranians die from coronavirus over the past 24 hours

He said that some 95,661 people out of a total of 122,492 infected with the coronavirus have survived and recovered.

Jahanpour said that 1,806 new infected cases have been detected since yesterday.

The Iranian official noted that 2,294 cases are in critical condition.

He added that 701,640 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, ranging from closing down schools and universities to cancellation of cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

