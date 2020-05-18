Iran's "white areas" increase to 280 cities: Rabiei

In a press conference, Rabiei said that in the previous meetings, the coronavirus National Headquarters insisted on creating accurate situation for mass Ahya Ceremony in compliance with the protocols, and this was one of the serious concerns of the President and all members of the coronavirus headquarters."

"One of the concerns was the non-observance of protocols and the non-observance of some criteria or reliability of the reports. I am an expert at the National Headquarters. This assurance was created and the faithful people observed health protocols more than others. Few concerns were allayed.



"The reports we had were well-received, which paved the way for other religious ceremonies and for shrines and religious facilities so that we could make new decisions," he said.

