May 18, 2020, 3:27 PM
Journalist ID: 1006
News Code: 83791885
0 Persons

Tags

Iran's "white areas" increase to 280 cities: Rabiei

Iran's "white areas" increase to 280 cities: Rabiei

Tehran, May 18, IRNA - Government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Monday that Iran's white areas have increased to 280 in terms of coronavirus contamination and Iran ranks third in the world after China and Switzerland in terms of the recovery and treatment of patients of the pandemic.

In a press conference, Rabiei said that in the previous meetings, the coronavirus National Headquarters insisted on creating accurate situation for mass Ahya Ceremony in compliance with the protocols, and this was one of the serious concerns of the President and all members of the coronavirus headquarters."

"One of the concerns was the non-observance of protocols and the non-observance of some criteria or reliability of the reports. I am an expert at the National Headquarters. This assurance was created and the faithful people observed health protocols more than others. Few concerns were allayed.
 
"The reports we had were well-received, which paved the way for other religious ceremonies and for shrines and religious facilities so that we could make new decisions," he said.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
5 + 2 =