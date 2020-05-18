US responsible for any unwise measures against Iranian ships

Mousavi reiterated that the United States has no right to create nuisance against Iranian tankers in the free Seas and has no right to create obstacles to the international trade under the excuse of unlawful sanctions, warning of consequences and strong response from Iran.

Iran has issued the necessary warnings through the Swiss Ambassador in Tehran and Iran's Permanent Representations at the United Nations as well as Zarif's letter to the UN Secretary-General against any inadvertent actions by the US in the high Seas, he further noted.

Mousavi made it clear that Iranian border guards were not involved in the deaths of Afghan citizens in Harirud border river.

Elaborating on findings about human tragedy by Iran-Afghanistan Joint Border Commission, Mousavi said that controlling borders is crucial everywhere in the world and the entrance of foreigners must be legal meanwhile some migrants want to enter a country illegally and it is the duty of the border guards not to let them to do so.

In addition to respect to Afghan government and its million citizens who are living in Iran, we are looking for legal traffic and entrance to the states but human and drug traffickers, as well as terrorist groups want to enter the country illegally, he added.

He is pointed out that no reports were made by our border guards, security or military on the alleged night; he stated that the weather at that night was bad and it is not clear how those people died. We reject the claim that the incident took place in our territory by Iranian border guards.

At the same time, I said that the solution of these problems is not to bring these issues to the press and raise controversy, while the border issues need to be pursued through the diplomatic delegations formed for the purpose, Mousavi noted.

Referring to this point that it was our border guards who requested a meeting of the Border Commission, he reaffirmed that a delegation from Afghanistan came to Iran to hold talks a few days ago and after negotiations with their respective officials, they later returned to Afghanistan. We are waiting for the results of their inquiry. What we are emphasizing is that it did not happen in Iran and by Iranian border guards.

Asked about the alleged agreement made by Iran and Russia over Bashar al-Assad's future, he stated, “We reject such a claim.”

He added that Iran's relations with Syria are close, friendly, and strategic, noting not only Iran but also any other countries in the world are not in a position to make decision for the Syrian government and people. It is the Syrian people who decide about their own fate.

3266**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish