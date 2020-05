He went on to say that as long as there is an occupation, aggression, cruelty and crimes against humanity, the international Quds Day will be held and Iran will be flag-bearer to this end.

Owing to the important movements which have been taken place around the world, we will have the most prominent Day ahead; he said adding, the Supreme Leader will also make speech on the occasion.

