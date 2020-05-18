Iran to hold slogan-writing competition for Int’l Quds Day

Interested people can send their short sentences and slogans about Zionists’ occupation, anti-Zionism, Resistance, union of Islamic World, and human rights through the applications introduced by Howzeh Honari (the art section of Islamic Development Organization).

Selected short sentences and slogans will be published by Howzeh Honari in its application and will receive prizes.

Imam Khomeini inaugurated Al-Quds day as an integral part of Ramadan so that Muslims would never forget their responsibility and duty towards Palestine and all oppressed people in the world. The day is observed in 80 countries on the last Friday of Ramadan every year.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish