Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 18

** IRAN DAILY

- Defense minister: Iran ready for strategic partnership with Iraq

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami voiced Tehran’s willingness to forge a strategic partnership with neighboring Iraq and turn bilateral ties into a “successful model for cooperation.”

- Iranian official denies rumors about agreement on Assad’s removal

A senior adviser to Iran’s Parliament speaker has dismissed rumors that Iran, Russia and Turkey have reached an agreement to remove Syrian president from power.

- Iran stock market booms despite economic hardship

The Tehran Stock Exchange has seen gains of 225% in the last year, with sharp increases even as the Iranian economy was hit by US sanctions, low oil prices and inflation.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Europeans told to adapt to live with virus

In separate, stark warnings, two major European leaders have bluntly told their citizens that the world needs to adapt to live with the coronavirus and cannot wait to be saved by the development of a vaccine.

- Muslim Scholars Union urges firm stand against Zionist regime

The International Union for Muslim Scholars (IUMS) has urged the Islamic world and all countries to stand against the Zionist regime’s plans to annex the occupied Palestinian territories, Anadolu reports.

- Islamic Solidarity Games postponed

The Islamic Solidarity Games, due to be staged in August next year in Turkey, have been postponed to avoid clashing with the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iranian children’s books hit Chinese bookstores

Four books by Persian children’s writers have recently been published in Chinese in Beijing and Shanghai, Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) that is the publisher of the original books announced on Sunday.

- Ex-Iran coach Marc Wilmots waits for verdict

Former Iran national football team head coach Marc Wilmots says that he has filed a complaint against Iran to FIFA and is waiting for the verdict.

- Zarif welcomes political agreement between Ghani and Abdullah

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday welcomed political agreement between Ashraf Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Agricultural yields expected to increase by 3 million tons

Agricultural yields are expected to increase by 3 million tons, thanks to the good rainfall recorded in the current Iranian year (started March 20).

- Limping TSE, sheds more points

The main gauge of Tehran Stock Exchange added to the four-day losing streak on Sunday with its main gauge, TEDPIX, shedding 19,865 points.

- Leader to address Muslims on Quds Day

While countrywide rallies marking the International Quds Day have been canceled in Iran due to the coronavirus outbreak, a series of special plans have been devised to mark the event, an official said.

