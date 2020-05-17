Media assume double role on World Quds Day this year, IRNA chief says

Addressing a meeting of IRNA's editor-in-chiefs on Sunday, he added that the culmination of this year's Quds Day program is an important speech by Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei, which is unprecedented in its kind, on the basis of which a new movement will hopefully take place in the arena of resistance.

The meeting attended by the heads of IRNA offices in Iraq, China, Russia and Britain online dealt with IRNA's foreign news programs and missions to fully cover developments on World Quds Day and the speech of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution in various languages, including cyberspace.

Reiterating that World Quds Day as a day of fighting tyranny and oppressive relations is of special importance in the world, IRNA chief pointed out that the global outbreak of the coronavirus has caused tyranny and injustice in the world, especially against the oppressed nation of Palestine and the nations under discrimination in the world, to be more visible than ever.

Since it is impossible to hold demonstrations and attend the special ceremonies of World Quds Day this year, due to the special circumstances arising from the spread of COVID-19, the media is more responsible than ever for displaying the glory of World Quds Day and conveying its message, Hashemi said.

Noting that each year on World Al-Quds Day a double psychological pressure is applied to the Zionist regime, the official said that this year, the realization of the goals of World Day of Quds should be done in the best way through media activities and efforts as well as desired interaction between the aligned media inside and outside the country.

The US as the number one supporter of the Zionist regime's crimes against the oppressed Palestinian people faces numerous social and cultural challenges this year due to spread of coronavirus and poor management of the government to rein in the crisis, he said, noting that these problems have further questioned US hegemony.

