May 18, 2020, 12:36 AM
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code: 83791072
0 Persons

Tags

Iran’s steel ingot production exceeds 2.3m tons

Iran’s steel ingot production exceeds 2.3m tons

Tehran, May 17, IRNA – Steel makers statistics shows 2.321,000 tons during the first month of the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 20) which had 2% growth compared with the same period last year.

According to Iran's Steel Producers Association statistics, the total amount of steel production was 2,542,000 tons during the first month.

Meanwhile, slab ingots production reached 1,037,000 tons which experienced 12% rise compared with the same period last year.

Iran's steel industry, with a history of over half a century, today ranks first among competitors in the Middle East in terms of production and exports of this commodity and is expected to reach the 7th place the world until 2025.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
2 + 4 =