Iran’s steel ingot production exceeds 2.3m tons

According to Iran's Steel Producers Association statistics, the total amount of steel production was 2,542,000 tons during the first month.

Meanwhile, slab ingots production reached 1,037,000 tons which experienced 12% rise compared with the same period last year.

Iran's steel industry, with a history of over half a century, today ranks first among competitors in the Middle East in terms of production and exports of this commodity and is expected to reach the 7th place the world until 2025.

