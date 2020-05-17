Official: Tomb of Esther and Mordechai not damaged

Sameh said religious minorities are living under the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran and all-out support of the Iranian government.

"We are living brotherly beside Muslims and have no problem in Iran," he said adding that all religious rituals of Jewish people are being held in Iran.

Rejecting all gossips about damage in Tomb of Esther and Mordechai, Sameh said a small fire just happened in the tomb and the issues was aggrandized by enemies.

He reiterated that Jewish Association in Iran will not let enemies use them as a tool to achieve their negative aims.

Meanwhile, director general of Hamedan Cultural Heritage, Handicraft and Tourism Organization Ali Malmir said the fire just happened to electricity wires and moquette.

He added that no damage happened to main area of the tomb and no individual has been injured in the accident.

The news of fire in the "Esther" alley of Hamadan once again turned the name of the Tomb of Esther and Mordechai in Hamedan, western Iran, (believed to house the remains of the biblical Queen Esther and her cousin Mordechai, it is the most important pilgrimage site for Jews in the country), into the topic of domestic and foreign media.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish