Quds Day, a day beyond rallies

Every year of the past four decades, millions of people have taken to the streets to participate in the Quds Day rallies, which has been a great awakening move for the world.

Though central to the day, the spirit of the day is not just limited to one day and the issue of Palestine; as late Imam Khomeini intended, it has changed to a day that the anger of the suppressed nations pour out and they disavow the arrogant powers.

It is very naïve to think that the International Quds Day is just the rallies and showing anger with the Zionist regime. However, the base of the day is the issue of the Palestinians, of which the arrogant powers and the Zionist regime are afraid.

The Zionists and their servants in the West have been trying to replace the original Palestinians with a fake occupying Zionist population and to promote it to an unchangeable fact.

The prominent Iraqi Sunni cleric, Sheikh Khaled al-Mulla, who is renowned for supporting the Resistance, said in an interview with IRNA that Quds Day is not just the rallies that without them the day is not held.

Al-Mulla told IRNA that the International Quds Day is one of the most important days of the year on which a set of activities are done to show support for the Palestinians.

The head of the Iraqi scholars’ community said this year due to coronavirus, it is not wise to hold the rallies, but it doesn’t mean that the other activities will be abandoned too.

He added using live features of the social media, satellite programs, and making specialties for the day can help to commemorate the important day.

He went on to say that Imam Khomeini did not just belong to one country, sect, or religion; he belonged to all humanity.

Al-Mulla said that the main point of International Quds Day is for the Muslims to have synergy and brainstorming so that they can defend the identity and integrity of Palestine and fight with all the suspicious plots, like the Deal of the Century.

He said the silence of some Muslim countries against the Deal of the Century is rooted in their weak public awareness.

Expressing disappointment in some Arab states for bowing to the Zionist regime and moving heaven and earth to normalize relations with the occupying regime in Palestine, he said hence all the hope is now on the Muslim people.

He said some Arab states have abjectly spent Muslims’ money to make serials like Um Harun (Mother of Harun) for the Holy Ramadan to encourage normalization of relations with the Zionist regime.

Um Harun is recorded in and fully funded by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and broadcast on the Saudi-controlled Middle East Broadcasting Center (MBC).

He said these series deeply hurt the Muslims’ feelings.

Now, on the International Day on Quds, it is high time that the Muslims write articles and notes to react to these empty moves and do not let the light of Palestine fade away.

