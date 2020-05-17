Envoy terms China Int’l Import Expo as opportunity for Iran

In his Twitter message which was released on Sunday, Keshavarzzadeh said China, the world's most populated country with a large middle class, has turned out to be the world's largest consumer market and as Iran’s biggest export destination.

He added that over 30,000 companies attend the event every year and over $120 billion worth of trade contracts were signed during the previous round of the event.

Keshavarzzadeh noted that the event is regarded as a gate for entering China's big market.

According to its official website, China International Import Expo (CIIE) is the first dedicated import exhibition in the world.

It is a historic opportunity for companies from around the world who can introduce themselves to the Chinese market and explore opportunities for local cooperation.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish