Russian envoy: US needs to be JCPOA party to initiate snapback mechanism

“#US mistakenly believes that para 10&11 of #UNSC res. 2231 allow US to invoke SnapBack to restore #UN #sanctions against #Iran,” Permanent Representative of Russia to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov wrote on his Twitter account on Sunday.

“US partners need to read the text more carefully. Both paras clearly indicate that it can be done only through the procedures specified in the JCPOA,” he added.

“So, if the US decides to initiate #SnapBack, it would need first to refer the issue to Joint Commission under #JCPOA,” the Russian diplomat noted.

“For this to happen the US would need to restore fully its status of a member of the Commission and ensure full compliance with JCPOA in a verifiable manner. Go ahead!” Ulyanov reiterated.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message dismissed the claims made by Americans with regard to participating in Iran nuclear deal, saying they have withdrawn the deal a long time ago.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has recently claimed that the US is still a participant to the UNSC Resolution 2231 and can request an extension of Iran’s arms embargo based on the Article 11 of the Resolution.

With its unilateral exit from Iran nuclear deal two years ago, the United States violated its commitments under the 2015 multilateral accord and a subsequent UNSC Resolution 2231 as well.

Russia, China, as two other signatories to Iran nuclear deal, as well as some European countries and Iran have made clear that the US claim is a misconception of the Resolution. They reiterated that Washington is no longer a party to Iran nuclear deal as it has unilaterally withdrawn from the accord.

9376**2050

