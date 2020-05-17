Iran to respond to regime change attempts, invasion with military force, analyst says

Answering a question about why the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) launched the military satellite of Noor into space, Hossein Mousavian said, “Iran has been sanctioned since the 1979 revolution. The world powers, specifically the US and the EU, have exported hundreds of billions of the most sophisticated conventional weapons to the Middle Eastern countries. Saudi Arabia and other Arab neighboring countries of Iran have been provided with these weapons.”

Mousavian said, “Saddam invaded Iran right after the revolution and the Arab neighbors provided money, and the world powers provided full range of weapons for him to disintegrate Iran. During the war, Iran was attacked by thousands of missiles. Saddam used chemical weapons and killed and injured 100,000 Iranians while the US and Europe provided material and technology of chemical weapons for Saddam.”

He added that since then, the US strategy has been regime change in Iran with all options on the table.

“With this reality and history, Iran was forced to strive for self-sufficiency in its economy, industry and conventional arms, cyber and space technology. This has been Iran’s strategy in response to the invasion, regime change, and possible US-Israeli military strike. During the post-revolution era, sanctions have never been successful in stopping Iran, but have rather made Iran more serious to resist and become more self-sufficient.”

Regarding the implications of the satellite launch for Iran-US relations, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the Iranian nuclear program, he said that the JCPOA was “the first serious route of diplomacy between Iran and the world powers, specifically the US,” which was signed in 2015 between Iran and the world powers; US, Russia, China, France, Germany, and the UK.

“The JCPOA is the most comprehensive agreement during the history of non-proliferation," he added.

Mousavi said that the IAEA confirmed that Iran implemented the JCPOA completely and comprehensively with zero failure for 3 years. "With the JCPOA, Iran implemented the highest level of transparency measures, and provided most access, which no other member of NPT has ever provided.”

“But the US withdrew from the deal, violated UN resolution 2231 as well as many IAEA resolutions, and imposed sanctions. Practically Iran showed goodwill by complying with the deal and showing the highest level of transparency and cooperation on the nuclear issue but was rewarded with the most comprehensive sanctions in contemporary history. Unfortunately, the EU fully capitulated to the US unilateral sanctions.”

"This reality convinced Iran that the West is not trustworthy, and to count on the East for support," he added.

About the meaning of the satellite for Iran's standing in the Middle East, Mousavian said, “Iran is the only country in the Middle East which is self-sufficient on conventional arms. The Iranian defense industry has built all range of weapons from jet fighters, missiles, tanks, to submarines. The new success on satellite launch strengthens Iran’s standing in the Middle East, proving self-sufficiency and resistance is the best way forward.”

Regarding the IRGC’s space program, he said that the IRGC has had its own space program and command for many years, adding that the Iranian government fully supports the advancement of the country on conventional arms to defend the existence and integrity of the country.

“On this matter, the IRGC plays a key role.”

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish