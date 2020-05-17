Afghan Muslim council calls for liberation of holy Quds

All Muslims should preserve unity and get stronger to achieve the goals of the [Islamic] Ummah, the Afghan council said on Sunday through a statement issued on the occasion of International Quds Day, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, which falls on May 22 this year.



The statement also called on the Islamic Ummah to wave the flag of Islam as a token of endeavor to save Palestine and al-Aqsa Mosque and lower the flag of colonialism.

The statement further warned against the enemies' plots which are after sowing discord among the Islamic Ummah .



Afghan people will never forget the Palestinian people and Beit-ul-Moqaddas, the statement quoted Head of Afghanistan Islamic Brotherhood- Schuraye Achwat Islami Afghanistan- Habibollah Hesam as saying.



Despite the critical conditions created after coronavirus pandemic that has killed over 320,000 worldwide, Afghan people will not put aside the oppression of the Palestinian people and the crimes of Israel lasted about half a century, Hesam has said.



Afghan people like others in Islamic countries are to stage rallies on International Quds Day named by the father of the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran, Imam Khomeini.

