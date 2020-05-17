May 17, 2020, 3:28 PM
Official: COVID19 kills 51 more Iranians in past 24 hours

Tehran, May 17, IRNA - Head of Iranian Health Ministry's Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Sunday that some 51 more Iranians died because of coronavirus over the past 24 hours and 94,464 people out of a total of 120,198 infected with the coronavirus have survived and recovered, but, unfortunately, the total number of deaths reached 6,988.

Jahanpour said that 1,806 new infected cases have been detected since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 51 people died due to the deadly virus, he added.

The Iranian official noted that 2,705 cases are in critical condition.

He added that 686,935 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, ranging from closing down schools and universities to cancellation of cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

