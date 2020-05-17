Applicants from 15 countries participate in Persian language TTC

Sahraei said that the course is being held online.

This online TTC began on March 15 and applicants from Iran, Iraq, Turkey, Georgia, Japan, Germany, Russia, Spain, Italy, Tunisia, Lebanon, India, Argentina, Egypt, and Armenia are participating in the course, he said.

He added that some 13 applicants have so far finished the course, out of whom nine people have gained a score above 70 to successfully pass the final exam and be granted an international certificate.

Those having this certificate will be qualified to teach the Persian language to non-Persian Language learners.

