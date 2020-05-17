Iranian children’s book translated into Chinese

The Bird, the Little Boy, the Train by Ahmad-Reza Ahmadi, The moon and the Fox, I’m Afraid, Kind Sara by Anahita Teymoorian were the books translated into Chinese, which were published by Digital Printing Beijing (CNPIC), YouBook, and Iran’s Kia Agency.

The negotiations for the translations were done in the 2017 International Book Fair in Beijing.

Kanoon was established in 1965. After the Islamic revolution, it is a subset of the ministry of education and supervised by this ministry. Kanoon's main goal is to provide the required facilities to flourish children's and adolescents' talents and creativity and to develop their intellectual abilities in their leisure time.

9417**2050

