Al-Quds Day rally guaranteeing Palestinians’ legitimate rights, Iraqi official says

In an exclusive interview with IRNA, he said that Quds Day march is one of the most important means which puts pressure not only on the legislative assemblies, particularly in European countries but also on some international institutions, such as the International Hague Tribunal.

He termed the European countries and the US as the most significant ones in the Palestinian issue, pointing out that decision-making centers in those states could be affected by the famous rally of Al-Quds in defense of the rights of the Palestinians.

For dictatorial regimes, maybe the protests and public demands cannot influence the countries; he said, adding, "But for the democratic ones like the Europeans, are a pressuring factor to their legislatures for making legitimate decisions about the inalienable rights of the Palestinians.

He went to say that according to the pressures, including protests and rallies, some European countries have made decisions against some Zionist regime officials and prevented them from traveling to their states for committing war crimes against the Palestinians.

He underscored that the massive rally is essentially a message to the public demands and shows the suffering of a nation as well as is vital in realization of needs.

He stressed that the global march of Al-Quds Day must be continued until all the demands of the Palestinians meet.

