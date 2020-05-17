Indian pilgrims return home from Iran

According to Indian media, the pilgrims were from Ladakh and Kashmir and were returned home on Saturday.

Iranian Embassy in New Delhi said in an announcement that 310 Indians have returned to their country from Iran.

Indian Government took 120 pilgrims home from Iran last month.

Indian officials have announced that 13,000 Indian citizens have returned home from different countries over the past 10 days and that 400,000 Indian citizens who live outside the country intend to return.

Domestic and international flights stopped two months ago due to the spread of coronavirus.

Indian Government had earlier announced that no Indians could return to their country until the end of the coronavirus quarantine in India.

