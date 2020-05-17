Iran plans to indigenize 10b euros worth of goods next year

Accordingly in line with the policy of promoting Iranian products, the Industry, Mine, and Trade Ministry has signed MoU with the office of Vice President for Science and Technology Affairs and Ministry of Science, Research and Technology, as well as Iran National Innovation Fund.

Based on the latest report of Industry, Mine, and Trade Ministry, upon an agreement with the Central Bank of Iran, raw materials imports will be done without transferring currency.

Caretaker of Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade Hossein Modares Khiabani said enemies have targeted people’s livelihood and employment to damage the country.

This is while, the outbreak of coronavirus also as an unpredicted factor added more limitations to the country, he added.

But in these difficult conditions, Iran has experience in the production of medical equipment, he noted.

Earlier, Modares Khiabani said over 15 millions of coronavirus protection face-masks have been produced so far by Iranian production units.

Based on Supreme Leader recommendations, the ministry has put on the agenda utilizing the existing capacities in the country to facilitate and accelerate importing required items for the Health Ministry, he added.

The ministry could increase the production of face-masks to 15,266,372 by activating production units.

