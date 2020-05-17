May 17, 2020, 1:54 PM
Bazargan Customs’ exports up by 56%

Orumiyeh, May 17, IRNA – Managing Director of Bazaran Customs Sadeq Namdar said $609,610,000 products have been exported through Bazargan Customs during the first month of the Iranian calendar year (started on March 20), adding that the figure experienced 56% rise compared with the same period last year.

Speaking to IRNA, Namdar said the volume of the exported goods, including agricultural, petrochemical products, steel, and stone artifacts was 26,120 tons.

He added that the figure was $215,541,000 last year meaning that it had 28% growth.

About ¼ of all Iranian border terminals are located in West Azarbaijan, including Bazargan, Maku, Razi, Khoy, Sarv, Sanam Bolaghi, and Tamarchin.

Bazargan Customs House is the most important Iranian ground border for importing and exporting to and from Turkey.

