Bazargan Customs’ exports up by 56%

Speaking to IRNA, Namdar said the volume of the exported goods, including agricultural, petrochemical products, steel, and stone artifacts was 26,120 tons.

He added that the figure was $215,541,000 last year meaning that it had 28% growth.

About ¼ of all Iranian border terminals are located in West Azarbaijan, including Bazargan, Maku, Razi, Khoy, Sarv, Sanam Bolaghi, and Tamarchin.

Bazargan Customs House is the most important Iranian ground border for importing and exporting to and from Turkey.

