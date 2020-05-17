Iran, Turkey to cooperate in making turbine blades

Ali-Reza Khavandi told IRNA that the Iranian and Turkish researchers are conducting some 22 projects under an agreement signed between Iran’s Ministry of Science, Research and Technology, and Iran-Turkey Scientific and Technological Research Council.

Khavandi said that following the call for joint projects in early summer 2019, during a five-month period, 164 research plans were sent in the framework of TUBIAK-MSRT Joint Call.

He said one of the projects have been assigned to the MERC to be conducted in two years with the participation of Turkish researchers.

Each project was judged by two scientists in winter and 22 projects were confirmed to receive 100,000 Turkish liras and 400 million Iranian rials.

MERC has patented many inventions, including a kind of the desalination machine and solar water heater, some of which have been monetized.

