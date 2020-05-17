Herat University pursuing better scientific ties with Iran

Adbullah Faez said in a meeting with Iran’s Cultural Attaché Ali-Asghar Rezaee-Dastjerdi that Afghanistan is thankful to Iran for helping them with medical equipment in the time of coronavirus outbreak.

He said that there had been a webinar between Herat University any Tehran’s Allameh Tabatabaee University and called for more of these events with cultural and scientific figures of Iran.

Faez also suggested that some of these webinars be held in Afghanistan.

He said as the universities will reopen on May 30, the Iranian publications can hold book fairs at Herat University.

Iranian cultural attaché said in the meeting that Iran has always stood by Afghanistan in history and during coronavirus time, with the order of President Hassan Rouhani, treatment of Afghan patients is done throughout Iran.

Ali-Asghar Rezaee-Dastjerdi

Rezaee-Dastjerdi said he would try his best for the webinars and book fairs to be held.

Faez said that a draft of an MoU had been sent to the University of Isfahan for expanding the archelogy, economy, and medicine fields at Herat University.

Saying that 45 faculty members of Herat University are now studying in Iran, he demanded that Iranian scientific and cultural centers provide more sabbaticals for Afghan students and researchers.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish