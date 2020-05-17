UN Chief says digital int’l cooperation essential for defeating COVID-19

Guterres made the remarks in a message- a copy of which was sent to the United Nations Information Center (UNIC) in Tehran- released on Sunday on the occasion of World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, May 17.



The full text of his message reads:



Information technology can be a beacon of hope, allowing billions of people around the world to connect.



During the COVID-19 pandemic, these connections – with loved ones, with schools and colleges, with workplaces, with healthcare professionals and essential supplies– are more important than ever.



The International Telecommunication Union continues to work with the information and communication technology community and UN agencies to help manage and end this crisis, and recover better.



New technologies, from 5G and big data to cloud computing and artificial intelligence, are powerful tools to tackle the world’s most pressing challenges, including the pandemic.



Leaving no one behind means leaving no one offline.



World Telecommunication and Information Society Day reminds us that international cooperation on digital technology is essential to help defeat COVID-19 and achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.



