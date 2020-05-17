Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 17

** IRAN DAILY

- Quds Day rallies, Eid al-Fitr prayers to be held under health protocols: Rouhani

President Hassan Rouhani said Saturday that Iran will hold Quds Day rallies and Eid al-Fitr prayers in compliance with health protocols set to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.

- Iran: US COVID-19 claims against China aimed at diverting attention from its incompetency

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said the United States’ blame game against China over the coronavirus crisis is aimed at deflecting attention from Washington’s incompetency to save American lives amid the pandemic.

- Ministry reports 35 new virus deaths, lowest since March in Iran

Iran on Saturday reported 35 new deaths from the coronavirus – the lowest number since March 7 despite infections rising – and announced a further relaxation of COVID-19-related closures.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Quds Day rallies to go ahead in 218 cities

Rallies next week in Tehran to mark the annual Quds Day against the occupying regime of Israel will involve Iranians driving in vehicles not marching through the streets, to avoid spreading the coronavirus, President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday.

- Turkey censures Zionist regime’s ‘modern vandalism’

Turkey has lambasted the Zionist regime’s scheme to annex the occupied West Bank, warning that such condemned policies will lead to "more conflict and escalation.”

- Iran professional league to restart on June 11

The Iran Professional League (IPL) will reportedly resume on June 11.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- “Salman Farsi” locations in Turkey, Armenia moved to Iran as pandemic continues

The producer of the Iranian TV series “Salman Farsi” announced on Saturday that the locations in Turkey have been moved to Iran since the COVID-19 pandemic is still continuing.

- Football leagues will resume behind closed doors: Hassan Rouhani

Iran football leagues will resume after the holy month of Ramadan, President Hassan Rouhani said.

- Iran, Russia, Syria adamant in terror fight: Tehran

Ali Asghar Khaji, who acts as senior assistant to Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif for political affairs, has said that Iran, Russia and Syria will continue cooperation in fighting terrorism.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Tehran stocks nervous

Tehran stocks shed more of the previous gains at the start of the trading week on Saturday to extend a losing trend into the third day.

- TPPHC prepares for summer demand

Close to 1,800 megawatts will be added to the national grid next month to help meet rising demand in summer, managing director of Iran's Thermal Power Plants Holding Company said.

- Currencies make a comeback after a brief decline

Major currencies started trading week on a positive note after recording a brief drop on Thursday.

